Twickenham Kingfisher Mural

A shot from Lucy today, and a few days ago she found this rather impressive illuminated mural in Twickenham, with a kingfisher at its centre, above a map of the area and with a frame of flowers.



It can be found on what was a blank white wall on the side of the Iceland store at the junction between King Street and Water Lane. It is part of a project to revitalise the King Street area as a shopping destination.



I find it rather effective, and I am adding it to the rather long list of places that I would like to visit on a future trip to London.



Ian