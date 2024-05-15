Previous
Twickenham Kingfisher Mural by fishers
Twickenham Kingfisher Mural

A shot from Lucy today, and a few days ago she found this rather impressive illuminated mural in Twickenham, with a kingfisher at its centre, above a map of the area and with a frame of flowers.

It can be found on what was a blank white wall on the side of the Iceland store at the junction between King Street and Water Lane. It is part of a project to revitalise the King Street area as a shopping destination.

I find it rather effective, and I am adding it to the rather long list of places that I would like to visit on a future trip to London.

Ian
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Amazing!
May 15th, 2024  
william wooderson
The next step would be to change the name of the street to "Kingfisher Street" and the welcome message accordingly!! Fav
May 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@will_wooderson I like that idea!
May 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
May 15th, 2024  
