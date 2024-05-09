Previous
Robin by fishers
Photo 2887

Robin

I decided after lunch that I would have a short walk in and around York city centre.

My first calling place on my walk was the Museum Gardens. There is a quite new area that was added to the gardens in 2015, and now known as the Edible Wood (used to be the Edible Garden).

As I entered the garden there was a guided walk, so I sat on a bench close by to hear what the guide had to say about the Edible Wood. After they had left, it was so nice and quiet that I decided to continue sitting for a while, enjoying the peace. I was soon joined by this robin which perched nearby and began singing, so I took a few shots of it. I rather liked this one, so I thought I would share it with you.

I did eventually drag myself away from the gardens and walked around part of the city walls, taking photos in several places.

Ian
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Singing his little heart out! 🎶
May 9th, 2024  
Jesika
Have you found the Tansy Beetle area? Haven’t been for several years but always enjoyed visiting them.
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise