Robin

I decided after lunch that I would have a short walk in and around York city centre.



My first calling place on my walk was the Museum Gardens. There is a quite new area that was added to the gardens in 2015, and now known as the Edible Wood (used to be the Edible Garden).



As I entered the garden there was a guided walk, so I sat on a bench close by to hear what the guide had to say about the Edible Wood. After they had left, it was so nice and quiet that I decided to continue sitting for a while, enjoying the peace. I was soon joined by this robin which perched nearby and began singing, so I took a few shots of it. I rather liked this one, so I thought I would share it with you.



I did eventually drag myself away from the gardens and walked around part of the city walls, taking photos in several places.



Ian