Bouquet by fishers
Photo 2888

Bouquet

One of Katharine's friends celebrated her 70th birthday a few days ago, and she and her husband have gone away for a few days.

Unfortunately, shortly after they left, a delivery van from a florist appeared at their house. Katharine saw the driver attemting to make the delivery, so she went to collect the bouquet from him, and we have been playing host to this lovely display for a few days. It has provided some good photo opportunities, so we will have a selection of photos to share with Katharine's friend when they get home.

Ian
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bouquet of yellow flowers fav
May 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful bouquet of flowers.
May 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely🌞
May 10th, 2024  
