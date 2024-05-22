Previous
Evening Light by fishers
Evening Light

Still on our walk in the grounds of the former Clifton Hospital sight, and here in a rather overgrown part of the site a variety of plants, but mainly cow parsley, are highlighted by the low evening sunlight.

Behind these plants is a rather tall, uncontrolled hedge which marks the boundary of the former hospital grounds, and beyond that, but hidden from view, is Clifton Ings, a large area of flood plain which is regularly covered by overflowing water from the River Ouse.

Immediately behind the hedge is a flood bank, built as part of the city flood defences after serious flooding in 1978 and 1982. Access onto Clifton Ings over the flood bank has been closed while work takes place to raise the height of the flood bank by a metre (just over 3 feet), since the average height of floods is increasing.

The work is due to be completed later in the year, so hopefully the three access points that existed before the work will be restored. Only one of them was a legal right of way, but all three were well used. It will be nice to be able to walk along the flood bank again. It is a very impressive sight to see the Ings covered in flood water - York's very own lake district!

Ian
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

John Falconer ace
Great narrative.
May 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet light
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2024  
