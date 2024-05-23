Along the Lane

This view is one that I've featured previously in our project, but never on a sunny late spring evening. It has previously featured in the winter, in either snow or fog.



The lane runs south from the main access road into the site of the former Clifton Hospital, and gives access to a short terrace of houses known as Cricket Field Cottages. They have a quite isolated feel, but are only a few hundred yards from oe of the main roads into York. I believe they are now used as holiday accommodation.



The track itself is one of the access routes onto the flood bank on the edge of Clifton Ings. Just before the cottages are reached, a gate leads into a field, usually home to two horses, and a further gate leads onto the flood bank.



Evening light again illuminates the trees and hedges along the lane. The trees include a pear tree and at least one apple tree.



Ian