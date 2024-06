The latest additions to the Museum Gardens in York are a series of picture frames, giving the opportunity to see a view which is in some way inspired by Monet.This is in conjunction with the nearby art gallery where ‘The Water-Lily Pond’ (1899) by Monet is on loan as part of an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the National Gallery (on 10 May 2024).The frames provide a variety of scenes to produce a Monet-esque photo. We featured an example of my efforts in May ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-05-30 ), and another will be posted tomorrow.Ian