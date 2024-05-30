Monet Inspired View

York Art Gallery has been fortunate to have on loan for the summer Monet’s ‘The Water-Lily Pond’ (1899) as part of an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the National Gallery (on 10 May 2024).



To publicise this, a wild flower meadow had been planted behind the art gallery, and various other areas in the Museum Gardens have been planted with areas of Monet inspired flowers. There are a series of picture frames to draw attention to these, and each frame has below it some information about Monet.



I haven't had chance to see all the framed views yet, but I did manage this shot from just inside the entrance to the Museum Gardens, before a dash to the bus stop for my transport home.



So here we have my very own Monet inspired image - yes I know it falls well short of a genuine Monet, but its the best that I could manage in the short time I had available. I will be going back when I have more time to take a longer look and to get a few more photos.



Looks better on black.



Ian