Monet Inspired View by fishers
Photo 2908

Monet Inspired View

York Art Gallery has been fortunate to have on loan for the summer Monet’s ‘The Water-Lily Pond’ (1899) as part of an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the National Gallery (on 10 May 2024).

To publicise this, a wild flower meadow had been planted behind the art gallery, and various other areas in the Museum Gardens have been planted with areas of Monet inspired flowers. There are a series of picture frames to draw attention to these, and each frame has below it some information about Monet.

I haven't had chance to see all the framed views yet, but I did manage this shot from just inside the entrance to the Museum Gardens, before a dash to the bus stop for my transport home.

So here we have my very own Monet inspired image - yes I know it falls well short of a genuine Monet, but its the best that I could manage in the short time I had available. I will be going back when I have more time to take a longer look and to get a few more photos.

Looks better on black.

Ian
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a super way to advertise it. I love Monet’s work. Nice photo.
May 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 30th, 2024  
Cordiander
Very beautiful flowers. The idea of ​​the frames is great!
May 30th, 2024  
