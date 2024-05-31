Wild Rose

It is always nice to have a walk along the path round Rawcliffe Lake and to see what plants and flowers can be seen, as well as the variety of birds on the lake. The path is about a mile long, with an attractive variety of views of the lake as well.



It is quite a transformed area, which back in the 1970s was a disused wartime airfield. The lake was created in the early 1980s to assist with drainage as part of a development of the area for housing, an industrial estate and a shopping centre.



The material excavated to create the lake was used to build the first flood defences beside Clifton Ings.



At first the area was rather bleak and bare, although some planting of trees and shrubs was done, and nature has continued the transformation. There are several areas of wild roses. Most of the flowers are past their best at the moment, but I did find this nice flower, with a new bud alongside it.



Ian