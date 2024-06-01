Sign up
Photo 2910
Yellow Rose
This lovely rose is in the garden of one of our neighbours, and I couldn't resist a shot of it with its beautiful rich colour.
Sadly roses seem to have become much less common in UK gardens in recent years, but for me they remain as popular as ever.
Ian
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
yellow
,
rose
Bill Davidson
A beautiful smooth shape.
June 1st, 2024
