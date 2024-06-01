Previous
Yellow Rose by fishers
Yellow Rose

This lovely rose is in the garden of one of our neighbours, and I couldn't resist a shot of it with its beautiful rich colour.

Sadly roses seem to have become much less common in UK gardens in recent years, but for me they remain as popular as ever.

Ian
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Bill Davidson
A beautiful smooth shape.
June 1st, 2024  
