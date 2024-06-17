Previous
Monet Inspired View (3) by fishers
Photo 2925

Monet Inspired View (3)

I'm less confident about those in charge of the Art Gallery and Museum Gardens in their choice of this view as an interpretation of Monet's artwork of the view of the River Seine from Quai du Louvre. But then perhaps that is my fault for not reading the notes under the frame before I took the shot.

Part of the notes with this frame read: "Monet’s painting of the river Seine in Paris presents a similar view to the one you are looking at of the river Ouse from the gardens, with people strolling along the banks in both scenes." - well I managed this shot without anyone walking along either bank of the River Ouse! Quite an achievement since the walkways on each bank are usually quite busy.

Still, I did quite like the view here through the trees and across the river. Towards the right of the shot is a recent extension to the flood bank, being used by visitors to sit and enjoy the sun.

Looks better on black background.

Ian
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear
I agree with you, Ian. A pleasing and somewhat 'happy' image. About Monet, though? Not sure.
Bob
June 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and story👍😊
June 17th, 2024  
