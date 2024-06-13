Previous
Flower by fishers
Photo 2922

Flower

A walk around the Museum Gardens is now a colourful experience, with so many summer flowers to be seen.

This is a shot of a Crane's-bill flower in the lower part of the gardens near the restored hospitium building.

Ian
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, colors, light
June 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 13th, 2024  
