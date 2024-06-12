Ey Up York

York isn't a place normally associated with street art, but in recent times it has not only become accepted, but is actually organised by the York BID (Business Improvement District) organisation. There is even a street art walking trail in the city centre.
This shot is of the latest addition to the trail, and it can be found in Back Swinegate - not a street on the tourist trail, but at the rear of Browns department store.
Its main feature is a peregrine falcon. Towards the bottom left are the towers of York Minster, which in recent years have become a regular nesting site for peregrine falcons.
It was painted by York-born mural artist @sledone and completed late in May. Working in conjunction with York Bid, the artwork was to fulfil the brief 'Power of Place'. It was the fourth mural sponsored by York BID, and on this occasion it was to mark the start of the York Festival of Ideas which began on 1st June. The other murals on the mural trail have featured previously on our project.