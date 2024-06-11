A Touch of Colour

Back in York for today's photo, and a wander down Coppergate Walk produced this view.



The traders of Coppergate Walk regularly have displays of umbrellas above the heads of shoppers, and we have previously posted photos of events they have reflected in their display, including Wimbledon tennis and the nearby Van Goch immersive exhibition.



This display is to reflect the recent York Pride event, held just over two weeks ago.



The church tower is the lantern tower of All Saints Church, Pavement. It was built around 1400AD (some 300 years after the church was first built), and in the hours of darkness a bright light was displayed to help travellers find their route through the Forest of Galtres, a haven for wolves and robbers.



I was fortunate to have a nice sunny day for this walk, one of quite a low number of sunny days recently.



Ian