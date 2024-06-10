Sculpture - Acorn and Oak Leaf

Located quite close to the carved stones, this is the view of the Acorn and Oak Leaf sculpture that you get when passing on the bus. We had got off the bus just before this to have a wander around some of the artworks at Sowerby Gateway, to the south-west of Thirsk and on the edge of Sowerby.



This Acorn and Oak Leaf sculpture is 6 foot 5 inches (almost 2 metres) tall and was the work of Hilary Cartmel, who was also responsible for markers on the estate which highlight footpath routes, and which were created in conjunction with Thirsk School pupils.



Ironically, this sculpture is at the end of Sycamore Drive - Oak Drive is a short distance further to the west. Quite a few of the roads on the housing estate are named after types of tree, presumably looking back several hundred years when this entire area, right down to York, was part of the Forest of Galtres.



Ian