Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2918
Carved Stone
This is one of a number of carved stones at the entrance to a large new housing estate to the south-west of Thirsk, on the edge of Sowerby.
There are four of these boulders, each with two carved faces showing aspects of life in Thirsk and Sowerby. Here we have a carving showing horse racing at Thirsk racecourse.
These carved stones seem to have started a trend, with several other sculptures now being in place around the estate.
Ian
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2918
photos
94
followers
38
following
799% complete
View this month »
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th June 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carved stone
,
sowerby
,
thirsk races
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
June 9th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Something magical about stone carving. This is great. Lets hope it is made well enough to become an ancient ruin in 3024. ;-)
June 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close