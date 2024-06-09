Previous
Carved Stone by fishers
Photo 2918

Carved Stone

This is one of a number of carved stones at the entrance to a large new housing estate to the south-west of Thirsk, on the edge of Sowerby.

There are four of these boulders, each with two carved faces showing aspects of life in Thirsk and Sowerby. Here we have a carving showing horse racing at Thirsk racecourse.

These carved stones seem to have started a trend, with several other sculptures now being in place around the estate.

Ian
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
June 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Something magical about stone carving. This is great. Lets hope it is made well enough to become an ancient ruin in 3024. ;-)
June 9th, 2024  
