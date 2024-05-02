Street Art

We seemed to have developed an art theme this week, so to continue that here is a shot that I took in York on Tuesday.



This was painted quite recently by Sheffield artist Jo Peel. I recognised her style in this as soon as I saw it from a painting of hers that we saw last September just outside Kelham Island museum in Sheffield.



This painting seems to be part of a local campaign to preserve an area of land around a water tower at the opposite end of the street. The land may well be sold to developers unless the campaigners can raise enough money to buy it themselves to preserve it as the nature reserve it has become because of neglect.



It is well placed beside the main road from Harrogate into York and is clearly visible to those entering the city. It will be interesting to see how the campaigners get on. Meanwhile we have this interesting addition to York's attractions.



Ian