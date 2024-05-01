Art of the Brick - Grasp

Still in Brick Lane, London and the Art of the Brick exhibition, and another shot from Lucy taken when she was there with her husband and children last weekend.



This one is called 'Grasp' and it consists of 17356 Lego bricks. Like other works in the exhibition, this was produced by American Lego artist Nathan Sawaya.



Lucy didn't note the text accompanying this exibit, but it essentially said that you are held back when those around you say 'you can't do that'. You need to break free of their restrictions to be able to achieve more.



I can't help comparing this exhibition with Legoland at Windsor. Legoland is much more a large scale theme park fun for children (and those like me who are young at heart), while the Art of the Brick is a much more serious collection of art creations. Having said that, Lucy's children loved seeing the Art of the Brick, and they had particularly large beaming smiles when they were stood next to a dinosaur.



Ian