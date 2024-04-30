Art of the Brick - Disintegration

Back to Brick Lane again with Lucy and her children for more Lego art, and this is another shot taken by Lucy during their visit.



This is part of 'Disintegration' a composition built from over 10,000 Lego bricks.



The caption with it reads 'Beware the winds of life that nibble away at your sense of self. Stay strong.' I have days like that sometimes!



Ian