Previous
Art of the Brick - Disintegration by fishers
Photo 2878

Art of the Brick - Disintegration

Back to Brick Lane again with Lucy and her children for more Lego art, and this is another shot taken by Lucy during their visit.

This is part of 'Disintegration' a composition built from over 10,000 Lego bricks.

The caption with it reads 'Beware the winds of life that nibble away at your sense of self. Stay strong.' I have days like that sometimes!

Ian
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
wild lego man :)
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise