Photo 2878
Art of the Brick - Disintegration
Back to Brick Lane again with Lucy and her children for more Lego art, and this is another shot taken by Lucy during their visit.
This is part of 'Disintegration' a composition built from over 10,000 Lego bricks.
The caption with it reads 'Beware the winds of life that nibble away at your sense of self. Stay strong.' I have days like that sometimes!
Ian
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2878
photos
94
followers
40
following
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Public
london
lego
disintegration
art of the brick
Peter Dulis
ace
wild lego man :)
April 30th, 2024
