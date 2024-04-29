Art of the Brick

Lucy and her children had a trip to the Art of the Brick exhibition in London at the weekend, so she sent me a few photos of the exhibits. The display really emphasises the versatility of the Lego brick as an art form.



The display includes many sculptures alongside re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces.



This interpretation of 'The Scream' caught my eye. I like that it isn't simply a flat representation, but the figure of the scream is in 3D.



The original artwork called 'The Scream' was created by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch in 1893. The Norwegian name of the piece is Skrik (Scream), and the German title under which it was first exhibited is Der Schrei der Natur (The Scream of Nature). The agonized face in the painting has become one of the most iconic images in art, seen as symbolizing the anxiety of the human condition.



There are copies of the Art of the Brick exhibition in various cities around the world. Current locations are London, Miami, Paris and Melbourne.



So if you want to see this exhibition in London, where would you go? - well its obvious really, it has to be Brick Lane!



Ian