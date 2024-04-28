Kings Cross Area Artwork

Just beside the entrance towards the suburban platforms at Kings Cross railway station, one of the final major buildings of the redevelopment of the area is under construction. It will be a long, narrow building between Kings Boulevard and the railway lines out of Kings Cross station, and it is being built for Google.



It is currently behind a high wooden wall, and the section near the station entrance has this very colourful and vibrant piece of artwork. It was created by Aysha Tengiz, an artist and illustrator living in London.



Many of the features I've shown in photos over the last few days, along with many more, including some I haven't seen, are featured in this piece of work. I love the vibrancy and energy in this artwork, and I thought it a worthwhile end to this series about the Kings Cross area.



Ian