Kings Cross area Redevelopment

A large urban renewal project is taking place in the area to the north of Kings Cross railway station in London, and I took the opportunity to have a look at the area before catching my train back to York last week.



Much of the area was once used by the railways and other industries. Two features in this shot show the improvements made to historical features. First, in the foreground is the Regents Canal, with access to it much improved, and a number of barges moored there. Secondly the large building to the top left was once a goods warehouse, but is now part of Central St Martins College of Art and Design. Two new bridges cross the canal, giving access to a well used public square with water features in front of the old warehouse.



Further from this area are many other regenerated buildings as well as new builds and gardens.



More from this area tomorrow.



Ian