Previous
Halo by fishers
Photo 2869

Halo

A natural phenomenen for today's post. Taken in Palewell Park in south-west London, in the childrens play park, while Lucy's children were having fun on all the equipment. It wasn't taken by me, but by Lucy's husband Raph - the latest recruit to join in our family photo project!

A halo is a ring or light that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of high level cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color.

In recent months this effect has often been missed due to a thick layer of lower cloud dropping lots of rain on us!

Ian
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot with great narrative.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise