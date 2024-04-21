Halo

A natural phenomenen for today's post. Taken in Palewell Park in south-west London, in the childrens play park, while Lucy's children were having fun on all the equipment. It wasn't taken by me, but by Lucy's husband Raph - the latest recruit to join in our family photo project!



A halo is a ring or light that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of high level cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color.



In recent months this effect has often been missed due to a thick layer of lower cloud dropping lots of rain on us!



Ian