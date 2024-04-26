Statue of Sir John Betjeman

Still in the area around Kings Cross, but today just across the road from Kings Cross railway station, at St Pancras railway station, and this close-up of the statue of Sir John Betjeman who campaigned to save the station from demolition in the 1960s.



By the mid 20th century there was little appreciation of Victorian architecture and many buildings of the period were demolished. The poet John Betjeman was an early supporter of Victorian architecture and a founding member of the Victorian Society.



One campaign in which John Betjeman was involved was to save St Pancras railway station from demolition, and success was achieved when the building was listed Grade 1. Although the station was saved, it remained a rather neglected place for many years, but eventually it was chosen to be the London terminus of the channel tunnel rail link when the high speed railway was constructed to the channel tunnel..



Restoration of the station took place in the early years of the 21st century, and has transformed it from a rather grey and dull station to a beautiful and imposing structure and a worthy place to welcome visitors from Europe arriving by Eurostar train. Some of the detail of the building can be seen behind the statue in this shot.



The statue is by the sculptor Martin Jennings. Of bronze and larger than life-size, it was cast by Pangolin Editions at their Gloucestershire foundry. It shows Betjeman clad in suit, mackintosh and trilby hat, capturing his "shabby appearance, shoelace and scruffy collar are undone...knotted string for one shoelace". The poet holds his hat as he gazes up at the roof of the station. The 2.10 m (6.9 ft) statue stands on a plinth of Cumbrian slate with words from some of Betjeman's poems inscribed in the base. The statue was unveiled by the poet's daughter, Candida Lycett Green and the Poet Laureate Andrew Motion on 12 November 2007.



Ian