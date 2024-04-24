Gas Holder Garden

An earlier post than usual since we are expecting a visitor later this afternoon.



The fourth of the surviving gas holders north of Kings Cross has been converted into a garden, with a rather neglected grass area in the centre and shrubs around the edge.



A walkway around the edge has a patterned roof of reflective metal, and so have the vertical elements - the pilar on the right gives a glimpse of the Regents Canal.



Beyond the garden is an area of rather more conventional apartment blocks.



It seems I was wrong about the number of gas holders on their original site. The old map I looked at showed only nine, but it seems there were rather more than that, though I haven't yet established the exact number.



The surviving gas holder structures were moved because their previous location was used to build an extension northwards of the platforms of St Pancras railway station when Eurostar services were moved to start and end there with the completion of the high speed rail link to the channel tunnel.



