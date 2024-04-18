Lower Mall, beside the River Thames, London

Seen looking west-north-west from the north end of Hammersmith Bridge, Lower Mall is an attractive walkway beside the River Thames, lined on one side by an attractive variety of elegant houses, many dating from the 19th century.



London is fortunate to have so many riverside walkways, full of interest and varied views. Lucy and I discovered this walk several years ago when she first moved to London. Our walk took us westwards along Lower Mall, into Upper Mall and Chiswick Mall, before moving away from the river to Chiswick House and Gardens.



Each visit to London is a voyage of discovery, and there are always new places to discover. It is a city that would take a lifetime to get to know well, and at the moment I still feel as if I have hardly started with discovering and exploring it.



Ian