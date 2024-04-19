Folly House

Sometimes it is the smaller and more unusual things that catch my attention. Here is part of a house at the eastern end of East Sheen in London, and just off Upper Richmond Road West.



I really like the sundial between the long narrow windows, and the shell shape above. I found this fascinating building on the Geograph website, a collection of photographs covering each 1km square on the Ordnance Survey maps of Britain. Some squares now have over a thousand photos. I love to browse the photos if I have time before I go to visit somewhere.



Some of the photos on the site have interesting comments, and one shot of this house has "Surely one of the oddest small buildings in London, put together from re-cycled bits and pieces which might have been found at some architectural jumble sale. I've known it for many years, and wish I'd taken photographs before the present high wall was built, as this conceals much of the ground floor from the street."



Ian