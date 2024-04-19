Previous
Folly House by fishers
Folly House

Sometimes it is the smaller and more unusual things that catch my attention. Here is part of a house at the eastern end of East Sheen in London, and just off Upper Richmond Road West.

I really like the sundial between the long narrow windows, and the shell shape above. I found this fascinating building on the Geograph website, a collection of photographs covering each 1km square on the Ordnance Survey maps of Britain. Some squares now have over a thousand photos. I love to browse the photos if I have time before I go to visit somewhere.

Some of the photos on the site have interesting comments, and one shot of this house has "Surely one of the oddest small buildings in London, put together from re-cycled bits and pieces which might have been found at some architectural jumble sale. I've known it for many years, and wish I'd taken photographs before the present high wall was built, as this conceals much of the ground floor from the street."

Ian
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
785% complete

Casablanca ace
Fascinating building! Architectural jumble sale......you can see why! Love that sundial
April 19th, 2024  
