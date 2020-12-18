Previous
Coney Street, York by fishers
Photo 1673

Coney Street, York

Rather larger and more impressive Christmas lights here in Coney Street, but in some ways quite a sad place with the number of shops that have closed down. Within the last few days, Jessop's photographers have closed due to the high property rents charged here.

The Royal Commision of Historic Monuments gives the following history of the street "First recorded in 1153-8 as ‘Kunegestrate’ from the Norse ‘Kunung’ (king) and hence meaning 'the king's street'. Together with its continuations of Old Coney Street (now Lendal) and Little Coney Street (Spurriergate), preserves the approximate line of a Roman road between the SW wall of the legionary fortress and the Ouse. The form 'Conyng Street' was the usual one until the 17th century."

By the mid 20th century Coney Street was the home of many leading shops - Woolworths, Boots the Chemist, British Home Stores, WH Smith and others, but more recently it seems to have lost it's role as a major shopping street.

I should add that this shot was again taken at the end of lockdown 2, hence the reason for the lack of people. I was not breaking the rules - this was my daily allowed exercise.

18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Photo Details

Joyce Lancaster ace
So many of our streets will look very sad once the Christmas lights are turned off and the reality of the closed shops hits home. Lovely lights so cheerful
December 18th, 2020  
