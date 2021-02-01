Midsomer Locations - Henley-on-Thames

Henley-on-Thames is an attractive riverside town with a long history.



The first record of Henley is from 1179, when it is recorded that King Henry II "had bought land for the making of buildings". A church at Henley is first mentioned in 1204, and in 1234 the bridge is first mentioned. During the Black Death pandemic that swept through England in the 14th century, Henley lost 60% of its population.



Henley suffered at the hands of both parties in the Civil War. Later, William III rested here on his march to London in 1688, at the nearby recently rebuilt Fawley Court, and received a deputation from the Lords. The town's period of prosperity in the 17th and 18th centuries was due to manufactures of glass and malt, and trade in corn and wool. Henley-on-Thames supplied London with timber and grain.



Henley is a world-renowned centre for rowing. Each summer the Henley Royal Regatta is held on Henley Reach, a naturally straight stretch of the river just north of the town. It was extended artificially. The event became "Royal" in 1851, when Prince Albert became patron of the regatta. An episode of Midsomer Murders has the regatta as an important feature.



Henley has appeared in Midsomer Murders quite a few times, and it's popularity on the program has lead to the publication of a Midsomer Murders trail, available locally or online.



The Thames path runs both north and south from the town, and is an attractive walk in either direction.



The shots in this collage show four locations featured in Midsomer Murders - the River Thames, the town hall, the former Brakespeare Brewery (now apartments) and a buchers shop.



Ian



