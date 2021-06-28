St Mary’s Tower, York



This tower can be found at the north corner of the enclave around St Mary’s Abbey. I had followed the exterior of the walls from the tower shown in the shot posted yesterday. This stretch of walls is about 400 metres long, and includes three interval towers and a gatehouse which is now an entrance to the Museum Gardens situated within the abbey enclave. Parts of the wall were hidden behind houses, but there are some attractive sections, including the part shown in this shot.



St Mary’s Tower is a round tower situated on the corner of Marygate and Bootham, and dates from 1324 and extensively repaired 1644 following Civil War damage. Immediately in front of the tower is another rapidly vanishing feature of the British street scene - the red telephone box. Replaced largely by the mobile phone, some of the boxes are no longer used to house a telephone, but are retained as a feature of the street scene in conservation areas. In some villages they have found use as a mini-library, or to house a defibrillator.



Ian



