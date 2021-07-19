Bell Heather

The North York Moors are well known for the carpets of heather which flower between July and September and cover large areas of moorland. There are three main types of heather, and the first of them to flower is the Bell Heather.



Bell Heather, is a species of flowering plant in the heath family Ericaceae, native to western and central Europe.



The plant provides a great deal of nectar for pollinators. It was rated in the top 5 for most nectar production (nectar per unit cover per year) in a UK plants survey conducted by the AgriLand project which is supported by the UK Insect Pollinators Initiative.



This small cluster of heather was found near the Sutton Bank visitor centre. It has a much darker colour than the types of heather that flower later. There are much larger displays of Bell Heather beside the road from Hutton le Hole northwards towards Blakey Ridge.



It is common for bee keepers to move their hives close to heather locations at this time of year, so the production of heather honey can take place.



Ian