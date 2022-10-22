York Unlocked - Freemason's Hall

Some of the places that Katharine and I visited as part of York Unlocked were almost unknown to us. One of those was this Freemason's Hall, located only about 100 metres from York Minster, but almost unknown to the thousands who pass it each day - hidden in plain sight.



I knew little of the Freemasons, so this was a good opportunity to learn more. This shot shows their Meeting Room, a place full of symbols and symbolism.



We discovered a second Freemason's property on the second day of our explorations, at Castlegate House, quite close to the Coppergate centre and located in a very impressive Georgian mansion.



Ian