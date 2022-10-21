Previous
York Unlocked - A Glimpse from York Oratory Garden by fishers
Photo 2326

York Unlocked - A Glimpse from York Oratory Garden

Today's shot from our tour of locations taking part in York Unlocked last weekend is not of the location itself, but a view from the location.

Katharine and I were in the garden of York Oratory (St Wilfrid's Church). I didn't even know there was a garden at the church until I saw the list of places open for this event. The garden is completely hidden from the streets that pass it, hidden behind rows of buildings.

The garden is a link between the church and the home of the priests who serve at the church - Petergate House. The garden was a pleasant quiet place, but I was more impressed by this view of the western towers of York Minster, over the roofs of houses in High Petergate. It's getting increasingly difficult to find a new view of the Minster, so I was pleased to discover this one!

Ian
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Lovely view. You must have caught the only bit of blue sky in York today! It’s been so dingy. Lovely shot
October 21st, 2022  
