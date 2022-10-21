York Unlocked - A Glimpse from York Oratory Garden

Today's shot from our tour of locations taking part in York Unlocked last weekend is not of the location itself, but a view from the location.



Katharine and I were in the garden of York Oratory (St Wilfrid's Church). I didn't even know there was a garden at the church until I saw the list of places open for this event. The garden is completely hidden from the streets that pass it, hidden behind rows of buildings.



The garden is a link between the church and the home of the priests who serve at the church - Petergate House. The garden was a pleasant quiet place, but I was more impressed by this view of the western towers of York Minster, over the roofs of houses in High Petergate. It's getting increasingly difficult to find a new view of the Minster, so I was pleased to discover this one!



Ian