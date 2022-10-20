Previous
York Unlocked - St Johns University Quadrangle by fishers
York Unlocked - St Johns University Quadrangle

In contrast to the architecture of yesterdays shot, this shot shows the second area of St John's University open as part of the York Unlocked event, the Quadrangle. This is the oldest part of the University, which was founded in 1841, and which for much of it's history was a college to train teachers.

The shot shows a small part of the north-eastern side of the Quadrangle, with a small bell tower on the roof, and a weather vane above. The bell was once used to call student to chapel for daily worship (the college had been founded by the Church of England).

The windows with the white surrounds were once student accomodation, and when I went there as a student in 1970, I lived for my first year in one of the rooms in this row, but somewhere off to the right of the shot (I've no idea which one though). When I lived there the furniture consisted of a narrow single bed, a small wardrobe, a table and a chair and little else, since there was very little room for anything else! These student rooms have since been converted to office accomodation. It would have been most interesting to have a look inside the building, but sadly that wasn't allowed.

Ian
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

william wooderson
I went to a boarding school and lived in a similar style of room as yours for a while!! Fav.
October 20th, 2022  
