Just a Tank Engine by fishers
Photo 2778

Just a Tank Engine

One of many and varied designs of small tank engine typical of those used on main line and industrial railways from Victorian times. These little engines might not have the fame of the big express locomotives, but they were essential in maintaining suburban passenger and branch line services.

This locomotive 'Boxhill' was one of 50 locomotives built between 1872 and 1880 for the London, Brighton & South Coast Railway’s suburban and cross-London services. They were designed by William Stroudley, built at Brighton, and this particular locomotive was withdrawn from use in 1946, and restored to its original condition.

After some time in storage it was put on display at the Clapham museum in London, and after the creation of the National Railway Museum in York in 1975 it was moved there.

Ian
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

