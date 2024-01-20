Fastest Steam Locomotive in the World

The Flying Scotsman may be claimed to be the most famous steam locomotive in the world, but there is also a rival - the Mallard. Back in 1938 Mallard achieved the fastest recorded speed for a steam locomotive, of 126 miles per hour (almost 203 km per hour). The record has never been broken.



It is now on display in the main hall of the railway museum, as it has been for quite a few years.



Both Flying Scotsman and Mallard were designed by the same engineer, Sir Nigel Gresley, and both were built at the locomotive works at Doncaster. Mallard was a later desigh, and had a streamlined shape, which made it a great subject for publicity purposes.



Thie main shot shows the profile of Mallard, while the smaller shots show its builders plate, a plaque on the body side commemorating the speed record, and a view of the side of the cab.



It is an impressive piece of engineering, and reflects the Art Deco style of the 1930s.



Ian