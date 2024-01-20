Previous
Fastest Steam Locomotive in the World by fishers
Photo 2777

Fastest Steam Locomotive in the World

The Flying Scotsman may be claimed to be the most famous steam locomotive in the world, but there is also a rival - the Mallard. Back in 1938 Mallard achieved the fastest recorded speed for a steam locomotive, of 126 miles per hour (almost 203 km per hour). The record has never been broken.

It is now on display in the main hall of the railway museum, as it has been for quite a few years.

Both Flying Scotsman and Mallard were designed by the same engineer, Sir Nigel Gresley, and both were built at the locomotive works at Doncaster. Mallard was a later desigh, and had a streamlined shape, which made it a great subject for publicity purposes.

Thie main shot shows the profile of Mallard, while the smaller shots show its builders plate, a plaque on the body side commemorating the speed record, and a view of the side of the cab.

It is an impressive piece of engineering, and reflects the Art Deco style of the 1930s.

Ian
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
My son’s favourite! Mine is Evening Star.
January 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great collage.
January 20th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A superb piece of engineering. Fav
January 20th, 2024  
