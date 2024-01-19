Glimpse of a Legend

Having had a flu like infection since the beginning of the month, I have been out very little, but being a bit better I had a trip to the Railway Museum yesterday.



There has been quite a bit of reorganising the locomotives on display since I was last there, so there were several new photo opportunities to take advantage of. There was also an interesting video to watch of those whose lives were influenced by the locomotive 'Flying Scotsman' which reached its centenary in 2023, marked by a range of special trains covering the length and bredth of the UK.



Then there was the sound of a steam locomotive moving outside. I caught only this brief glimpse through a window, but it was 'Flying Scotsman' returning to the museum, surrounded by smoke and steam, reversing into the locomotive preparation area so it could be prepared for display in the museum, where it will be on show for the next few months.



It is quite amazing how popular 'Flying Scotsman' is, with crowds drawn to see it wherever it travels. One of my memories from the mid-1960s was a special train hauled by 'Flying Scotsman' that I travelled on from South Yorkshire to Farnborough in Hampshire for the air show held there every two years. A wonderful railtour and a marvelous air show - a super day out!



Ian