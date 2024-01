A Touch of Frost

We have had a cold few days here in York, but not as severe as in other parts of the country. I went for a short walk yesterday morning in the grounds of the former Clifton hospital in order to get a few photos of the frost. Unfrtunately I had left it a little late, and there were already signs of the frost melting, but I rather liked the way the sunlight highlighted the frost on this leaf.



Ian