Beverley Brook

Katharine sent me this photo of Beverley Brook that she took this morning after she had taken our grandson a walk to Palewell Park. It shows Beverley Brook as it passes the park. It flows close to the school that our grandaughter attends as well, so Lucy and her children cross a bridge over the Brook twice each day, and both grandchildren are fascinated by the changes to water level, and sometimes the debris carried downstream by the water flow.



Beverley Brook was recorded as ‘Beferithi’ in 693. The name is derived from the former presence in the river of the Beaver, a species that became extinct in Britain in the sixteenth century - Beverley = Beaver's Ley - a place where beavers live. For many years in the twentieth century it was fed by poorly treated sewage from a sewerage works in Green Lane, Worcester Park. Since the introduction of improved treatment methods in 1998 the range of wildlife species in the river has steadily increased.



A walk of 6 1/2 miles (10 1/2 kms) closely follows the Beverley Brook through Wimbledon Common, Richmond Park and Barnes Common to the River Thames upstream of Putney. The walk goes through some of South London's most varied and beautiful countryside. It is on my list of walks that I would like to do.



Lucy is now feeling much better. She took her daughter on the walk to school this morning for the first time since her stay in Hospital. Her considerable improvement means that Katharine can come home to York, probably on Wednesday (weather permitting - another storm is forecast for Tuesday night / Wednesday morning).



Ian