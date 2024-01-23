Previous
Elephant by fishers
Elephant

It is a while since I posted a photo from Louise, but the wait is over, here is an example of her recent crocheting. To me it definitely looks like an elephant with attitude!

Ian
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
761% complete

