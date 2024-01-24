Sign up
Previous
Photo 2781
Snail
Another shot from Louise with a snail that she rcently crocheted for her daughter.It seems her daughter has a thing about snails and this is the latest addition to her collection.
Ian
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so cute and clever! Is Louise back to normal now?
January 24th, 2024
