Previous
Snail by fishers
Photo 2781

Snail

Another shot from Louise with a snail that she rcently crocheted for her daughter.It seems her daughter has a thing about snails and this is the latest addition to her collection.

Ian
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so cute and clever! Is Louise back to normal now?
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise