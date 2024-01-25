A Little Imagination Needed

While Katharine was helping look after Lucy's children, this is what Lucy's son (not quite 3 years old) had produced at his forest nursery, so you need to put yourself in the mind of a 2 year old.



Do you see it now? Yes, its a tractor! He was very pleased with his creation, and he could'nt wait to tell everyone how he had made it, using a bradawl to make holes in the wood before using a screwdriver to fix the wheels to his tractor with screws. Lucy took this photo when she was being told by her son how it was made.



I'm very impressed by the staff at the nursery, both for their creativity and by the way they supervise potentially dangerous activities on a one to one basis to ensure safety. They have at other times used tools like a saw and a hammer with the children as well.



The wheels are the tops from baby food pouches, which I think look very effective as wheels.



Lucy's son was very proud of his model, and he has played with it quite a lot since it came home from nursery.



Lucy sends you all her grateful thanks for your messages of support and encouragement, and for your prayers, while she was in hospital. She is now quite a bit better, but there is still quite a way to go before she is fully fit, though she is working on it. I think it was Monday when she took her daughter to school for the first time since she was in hospital, and she found it a long walk, but she says it is already easier.



Ian