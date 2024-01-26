Reclining Figure

I finally copied all the photos Katharine took on her phone while she was looking after our grandchildren in London onto our laptop, and have had an interesting time looking through them.



This shot is from Charing Cross hospital, and it is of a working model for Reclining Figure (Lincoln Center) by Henry Moore (1963–5, cast date unknown).



This was one of two bronze cast models Moore created, and he presented this bronze cast to the Tate Gallery in 1978, along with 35 other works. It was included in the exhibition to celebrate Moore's 80th birthday at the Tate that year, on the grass outside the gallery. It has been on long-term loan to Charing Cross Hospital since 1980, where it is displayed in a pool that was created for it.



Ian