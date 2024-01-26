Previous
Reclining Figure by fishers
Photo 2783

Reclining Figure

I finally copied all the photos Katharine took on her phone while she was looking after our grandchildren in London onto our laptop, and have had an interesting time looking through them.

This shot is from Charing Cross hospital, and it is of a working model for Reclining Figure (Lincoln Center) by Henry Moore (1963–5, cast date unknown).

This was one of two bronze cast models Moore created, and he presented this bronze cast to the Tate Gallery in 1978, along with 35 other works. It was included in the exhibition to celebrate Moore's 80th birthday at the Tate that year, on the grass outside the gallery. It has been on long-term loan to Charing Cross Hospital since 1980, where it is displayed in a pool that was created for it.

Ian
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise