Life Without Television

I'm posting a shot from September 2014 today while I get our recent photos sorted. This is a reminder of a very different age.



This tile mosaic was in the village church in Thixendale, a small settlement in a deep steep sided valley in the chalk hills of the Yorkshire Wolds. It was a place that became known because television reception was impossible in the latter part of the 20th century for most houses in the village.



The tile mosaic shows what life was like without tv. The central section shows the church and the pub, centres of social life in the village, and the sections either side shows the activities that took place in and around the village.



It wasn't until the late 1990s that a tv mast was built to relay terrestrial tv to the village, but even that wasn't to last. After around 18 months the mast was struck by lightning and disabled. It was restored, but that wasn't the end of the story, because a few years later came the transition to digital tv, and the mast wasn't suitable for conversion.



Residents now depend on satelite tv, and since 2017 fast broadband, for their tv viewing.



Ian