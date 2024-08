The Hungry Caterpillar

The Thirsk yarn bombers have been busy and created a display of characters from childrens books and films, for the summer.

I have a great fondness for The Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, both from reading it to our girls, and working in Early Years.

We used to have great fun making the food mentioned from playdough.

Here he is with a yummy piece of cake to eat through.



Katharine