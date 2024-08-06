Wand Duel

A scene from Harry Potter, the latest display in Homestead Park.

The black cloaked figure on the left is Lord Voldemort alias Tom Riddle and sometimes called "He who must not be named". He's a powerful dark wizard in the books and films, and the baddie who killed Harrys parents.

The figure in grey is Albus Dumbledore, the current Headmaster of Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry, mentor to Harry and the one wizard Voldemort feared.

A duel between the two took place at the Ministry of Magic at the end of the fourth book, The Order of the Pheonix.



