Broomsticks Up and Away....

Homestead Park has another wonderful summer display of cane figures.

The theme this year is the Harry Potter books, so beloved of many children over the years. Harry's skill on a broomstick is well known to them, a natural flier as the first book (and film) details.

When we visited, many children were educating the adults with them, about the characters portrayed. Ian and I were on our own but it was easy to guess this was Harry!



Katharine