Comma Butterfly by fishers
Photo 2962

Comma Butterfly

The first photo from York this week, and I took this shot of a comma butterfly in the Homestead Park a few days ago. It was very generous and posed nicely for me!

The comma inhabits areas including Europe, North Africa, and Asia. It is primarily a woodland butterfly, living in low-density forests with sunshine and moist soil. Specifically, the species is commonly found in the woodland, country lanes, and garden areas of Norway, Sweden, and Great Britain. As a food generalist, or polyphagous species, comma butterflies can feed upon a variety of host plants, leading to widespread ranges across continents. In response to climate change, they are also undergoing range expansion.

This is our last post this week, our next post will be on Monday. I hope you all have a great weekend.

Ian
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah well done!
August 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a beauty of a Comma.
August 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 2nd, 2024  
