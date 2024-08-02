Comma Butterfly

The first photo from York this week, and I took this shot of a comma butterfly in the Homestead Park a few days ago. It was very generous and posed nicely for me!



The comma inhabits areas including Europe, North Africa, and Asia. It is primarily a woodland butterfly, living in low-density forests with sunshine and moist soil. Specifically, the species is commonly found in the woodland, country lanes, and garden areas of Norway, Sweden, and Great Britain. As a food generalist, or polyphagous species, comma butterflies can feed upon a variety of host plants, leading to widespread ranges across continents. In response to climate change, they are also undergoing range expansion.



This is our last post this week, our next post will be on Monday. I hope you all have a great weekend.



Ian