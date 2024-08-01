Previous
Snapdragon Flowers by fishers
Snapdragon Flowers

As well as attractive areas of woodland, there are lots of flowers to be seen in the grounds of and near Gisborough Priory, and these include a flower nursery to the west of the site.

These flowers are snapdragons, because of the flowers' fancied resemblance to the face of a dragon that opens and closes its mouth when laterally squeezed.

They make a lovely colourful display, but as I took shots of them, I was struck by how rare it seems that I see them now - or am I just not observant enough?

Ian
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

gloria jones ace
Lovely capture and colors
August 1st, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful
August 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
A favourite childhood flower. My parents grew them.
August 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 1st, 2024  
