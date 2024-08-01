Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2961
Snapdragon Flowers
As well as attractive areas of woodland, there are lots of flowers to be seen in the grounds of and near Gisborough Priory, and these include a flower nursery to the west of the site.
These flowers are snapdragons, because of the flowers' fancied resemblance to the face of a dragon that opens and closes its mouth when laterally squeezed.
They make a lovely colourful display, but as I took shots of them, I was struck by how rare it seems that I see them now - or am I just not observant enough?
Ian
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2961
photos
95
followers
37
following
811% complete
View this month »
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
28th July 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snapdragon
,
guisborough
,
gisborough priory
,
moorsbus
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture and colors
August 1st, 2024
Monica
Beautiful
August 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
A favourite childhood flower. My parents grew them.
August 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close