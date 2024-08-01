Snapdragon Flowers

As well as attractive areas of woodland, there are lots of flowers to be seen in the grounds of and near Gisborough Priory, and these include a flower nursery to the west of the site.



These flowers are snapdragons, because of the flowers' fancied resemblance to the face of a dragon that opens and closes its mouth when laterally squeezed.



They make a lovely colourful display, but as I took shots of them, I was struck by how rare it seems that I see them now - or am I just not observant enough?



Ian