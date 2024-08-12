Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire

While Katharine was sharing some of her photos last week, I was visiting Louise and her family in Lincolnshire. While there we visited two local castles, and Belvoir Castle was one of them.



A castle was first built on the site immediately after the Norman Conquest of 1066 and has since been rebuilt at least three times. The final building is a grade I listed mock castle, dating from the early 19th century. It is the seat of David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland (the tiny county of Rutland lies 16 mi (26 km) south of Belvoir Castle), whose direct male ancestor inherited it in 1508.



The castle is situated at the extreme northern corner of the county of Leicestershire and is sandwiched between Lincolnshire to the east and Nottinghamshire to the west, and overlooks the Vale of Belvoir to the northwest on the Nottinghamshire border. It was built on a hill with beautiful views over the surrounding countryside, hence its name Belvoir, derived from the French for 'beautiful view'.



This shot is taken from the lovely formal gardens to the south-west of the castle.



Ian