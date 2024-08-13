The Regents Gallery, Belvoir Castle

The Regents Gallery is an example of a Regency period room.



It is 131 feet (40 meters) long with a large bay in the centre of the room housed within the large round tower you saw towards the left of yesterday's photo post.



There are three large fireplaces, some English Regency furniture and many interesting decorative items on display. The crystal chandeliers immediately catch the eye, and there are tapestries on the walls as you enter the room.



The grandeur of the room is enhanced by the numerous mirrors, beautifully designed carpet, the richly coloured curtains and a selection of attractive paintings, amongst a variety of other features.



This room, and other impressive rooms on our tour through the house give an impressive glimpse of a very different way of life to mine.



Ian